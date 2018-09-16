The Madison County Industrial Development and Building Authority will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, Sept. 17, in the historic county courthouse in the center of Danielsville.
Agenda items include:
•Approve financials: August 2018
•Water requests:
•Sewer request:
•Utility director report: a. billing report; b. 2018 water system update; c. water rate amendment – large volume user
•Other IDA related issues: a. GEFA letter from the county; b. GEFA loan approval; c. Elberton water service letter
•Chairman’s special reports and recommendations: discussion of operating hours vs. customer service hours
•Closed session to discuss personnel matters, potential Litigation, or land acquisition, lease, or sale.
Industrial authority to meet Sept. 17
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry