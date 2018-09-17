Brenda Jones (09-15-18)

SHELLMAN BLUFF, GA - Brenda Jones, 54, passed away Saturday, September 15, 2018, at Candler Hospital in Savannah.
She was born in Winder and had lived at Shellman Bluff for 14 years. She was a housekeeper at the UGA Marine Institute on Sapelo Island and was a homemaker. She was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Harbin, Ga. and preceded in death by her father, Thomas Theo Duncan.
Survivors are her husband, Joseph Jones, Shellman Bluff; mother, Julia Rooks Duncan, Lawrenceville; brothers and sisters-in-law, Keith and Julie Duncan, Conyers, and Mark and Janice Duncan, Auburn; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-laws, Linda Hodges, Ludowici, Diane and George Stafford and John and Candida Jones, Winder, and Laura Cassie and Mark DiDonato, Cape Coral, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be Tuesday, September 18, at 11 a.m. at Shellman Bluff Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Brian Smith officiating. Family will receive friends at the cemetery.
Remembrances are suggested to American Cancer Society at acs.org.
Family and friends may sign the online register at www.howardfuneralga.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Howard Funeral Home of Ludowici.
