'Bobby' Couch (09-13-18)

Robert "Bobby" Couch, 83, died September 13, 2018.
A native of Oglethorpe County, he was the son of the late Robert M. Couch and Mae Bell Alford Couch. He was preceded in death by his wife, Christine Worley Couch; a son, Ricky Couch; sister, Lila Gray; and brother, Alford Couch. Mr. Couch was a retired truck driver and a veteran of the United States Army.
Survivors include five children, Edward Couch, Jeff Couch, Cindy Couch Greenway, Vickie Couch Personette and Jason Couch; brothers, Buddy Couch and Tommy Couch; sister, Barbara Harris; 12 grandchildren, Haven Couch, Allie Couch, Jeffery Couch, II, Scotty Couch, Heather Couch, April Couch, Christopher Couch, Jeremy Couch, Ashley Baker, Kenneth Personette, Jenny Personette and Christy McCarty; and four great-grandchildren, Hailey Couch, Dixie Couch, Alan Kolozsy and Charlie Kolozsy.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, September 18, at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Lord and Stephens, Danielsville. Interment will follow at Danielsville Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Jeff Couch, Roy Weatherford, Chad Bridges, B.J. Davis, Chip Dixon and Chris Couch. The family will receive friends Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
