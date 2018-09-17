Martha Landrum (09-16-18)

ATHENS - Martha Bond Landrum, 63, South Jackson Community, entered into rest Sunday, September 16, 2018.
Mrs. Landrum was born in Winder, the daughter of the late Harold and Ruby Taylor Bond. She was retired from the Georgia Department of Corrections and was a member of Living Waters Worship Center. She was preceded in death by a brother, Dale Bond.
Survivors include her husband, Larry Landrum, Athens; daughter, Jessica Daniels and her husband Michael, Commerce; two sons, James Landrum (Shellyn Findlay), Lawrenceville, and Jessie Landrum and his wife Starlet, Commerce; sister, Cathy Bond, Royston; brother, Lewis Bond and his wife Nancy, Tennessee; five grandchildren, Taylor Neal, Jamal Neal, Marlie Daniels, Georgia Landrum, and Malorie Daniels; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Gayle and William Whitfield, Sharon and Tommy Hanson, and Dorothy and Phillip Gholson.
Memorial services will be held 4 p.m. Sunday, September 23, from the Living Waters Worship Center, 430 Bogart-Jefferson Road, Statham, Georgia with the Rev. William Whitfield officiating. The family will receive friends in the Church Fellowship Hall following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Larry Landrum, 8319 Jefferson River Road, Athens, Georgia 30607 to help defray medical expenses.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
