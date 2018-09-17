Wanda Jean Nix (09-13-18)

Wanda Jean Nix, 61, passed away Thursday, September 13, 2018.
Mrs. Nix was preceded in death by her parents, William and Shirley Welch; and her brother-in-law, Mike Nix.
Survivors include her husband, Glenn Nix; daughter and son-in-law, Penni and Steve Walden; son and daughter-in-law, Corbett and Sarah Pledger; sister and brother-in-law, Ramona and Don Schimmel; sister, Becky Fields; sister and brother-in-law, Susan and Hal Henning; sister, Margaret Welch; sister, Amiee Pulliam; brother and sister-in-law, William and Wanda Welch; brother, John Welch; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Gail and Herschel Stevens; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Patricia and Max Peck; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dennis and Janie Nix; sister-in-law, Debbie Nix; brother-in-law, Waymon Fields.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, September 18, at 10 a.m. at Sandy Cross Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday, September 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East Chapel, Athens. Pastor Dennis Nix will officiate the service.
Lord and Stephens - East is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
