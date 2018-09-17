Phyllis Ann Jones (09-13-18)

Phyllis Ann Evans Jones entered into rest on September 13, 2018, following a 4 ½ year battle with cancer.
Phyllis was an organist having played over 50 years at Seminole First Baptist Church in Seminole, Fla. and Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Commerce. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hoke and Maryleen Evans; daughter, Emily Hill Coker; and nephew, Bill Perry.
Survivors include her husband Billy N. Jones, Seminole, Fla.; sister, Betty Waller (James), Alma, Ark.; brother, Harvey Evans (Sandy), Del Rio, Tenn.; and grandson Ryan Coker (Krysta), Rome, Ga.; along with several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held on Wednesday, September 19, at Seminole First Baptist Church and at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 23 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Commerce, GA.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Seminole First Baptist Church or Mt. Olive Baptist Church.
