MAYSVILLE - Elsie Mae Duffey Clark, 90, previously of Grantville, died Monday, September 17, 2018, at her residence.
Mrs. Clark was born in Newnan, the daughter of the late Ollie Russell and Mary Gladys Stitcher Duffey. Mrs. Clark was married on September 21, 1945, in Coweta County to the late Everett Clark. She was a homemaker and a mother, a member of Solid Rock Baptist Church in Maysville, where she has resided the past 15 years, and was previously a member of the First Baptist Church of Grantville, where she lived for 33 years. Mrs. Clark was preceded in death by her son, Everett Augustus Clark; and her siblings, Lester (Buck) Duffey, Ray Duffey, Earl Duffey, and Jean Norton.
Survivors include daughters, Nancy Couch, Grantville, Linda Williams (Bruce), Maysville, and Beverly Fielder (Randy), Tifton; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held Thursday, September 20, at 12 p.m. from Oak Hill Cemetery Newnan, Ga. with the Rev. Swayne Carlan officiating. The family will receive friends at Higgins Hillcrest Chapel Funeral Home, Newnan, on Thursday from 11 to 12.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Solid Rock Baptist Church, P.O. Box 292, Maysville, GA 30558.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Elsie Mae Clark (09-17-18)
