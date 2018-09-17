Alexander Richards (09-15-18)

Alexander Philip Richards, 11, earned his angel wings and went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 15, 2018.
Alex was a happy, fun-loving, inspirational boy that had a huge impact on everyone that he met. Alex was born in Lawrenceville, Ga. Alex loved his family, but most important to him was his sister. He loved to swim, ride his bike, watch the New York Rangers, attend hockey games, go to camp, but most of all, Alex was known as the Lego Master. He loved all Legos and put them on "display only", not allowing anyone to touch them. Alex was diagnosed with cancer at the tender age of four and has fought that battle for seven years. He was diagnosed four times and his little body fought until it could not fight anymore.
Survivors include his parents, Mark Richards, Bethlehem; Sheri Bryan and husband Scott, Braselton; sister, Julia Richards, Marietta; step-sisters, Katelyn and Kristyn Bryan, Flowery Branch; uncle, Scott Bohner and wife Karen, Seneca, S.C.; aunt, Nicole Patterson and husband Scotty, Winder; and grandparents, Bill and Berniece Richards, Anderson, S.C., Rick and Terry Pahnka, Seneca, S.C., and Robert and Nancy Bryan, Suwanee.
A celebration of life service to honor the life of Alex Richards will be held on Saturday, September 22, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Benefield officiating. The family will be receiving friends on Friday evening, September 21, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family has respectfully requested that in lieu of flowers, please donate to Camp Sunshine of Atlanta, the camp that Alex loved, or to Hunting for the Cure. They allow kids with cancer to be kids. Hunting for the cure takes children with cancer on hunting and fishing trips to help both the children and the families that have been impacted by pediatric cancer.
Camp Sunshine, 1850 Clairmont Road, Decatur, GA 30033 or at mycampsunshine.com
Hunting for the Cure, 3163 Floyd Drive, Augusta, GA 30906 or at huntingforthecure.com
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
