Vivian Taylor Simmons (09-17-18)

Vivian Taylor Simmons, beloved mother, sister and aunt, was finally able to go home on September 17, 2018.
Born May 3, 1927, she was the daughter of Henry Rainer Taylor and Lena Remell Taylor in Jacksonville, Fla., and spent most of her life in Orlando, Fla. She attended Rollins College in Winter Park, studying commercial art, and in 1949, married Doyle Malcolm Jones, Sr. Together they had two children, Bonnie Gayle and Doyle Malcolm Jr. She was a talented floral designer but found her true calling as a water safety instructor, first with the Orange County American Red Cross, and later as the aquatics director for Rio Pinar Country Club. Over the years, she taught many children to swim, saving countless lives in the process. The daughter and mother of firemen, she served as a fire commissioner for the Killarney Volunteer Fire Department. She was a resident of Jefferson, Ga. for the last 10 years of her life. She was preceded in death by her father and mother; sister, Marva, and son, Doyle M. "Mike" Jones, Jr. She leaves behind her loving daughter, Bonnie, Jefferson; sister, Angela D. Bryan (Burrell), Apopka, Fla.; niece, Shannon Elaine Bryan, Winter Park, Fla.; and nephew, Ashley Ray Bryan, Orlando, Fla.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to her devoted caregivers, Mary Gillespie, Callie Williams and Tavia Robinson.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
