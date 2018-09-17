SOFTBALL: Chancey’s bomb and Phillip’s gem defeats Habersham Central

When head coach ken Morgan had the Coach Kessler Deck installed behind the left field fence, little did he know that it would become the best place to view an Ella Chancey at bat.
Monday night, Chancey hit a ball over the deck for her fourth home run of 2018. The dinger scored two runs and began what would become a rout for Madison County. Complimented by Kinley Phillip’s six-inning shutout, the Red Raiders defeated Habersham Central 5-0.
Phillips only allowed four hits the entire game while striking out four batters. Habersham didn’t have two base runners in any inning until the sixth. But bad and greedy base running saw that inning end with an easy throw to home plate for a third out. Emma Strickland closed the game and made quick work of the Raiders from Mt. Airy.
Madison County’s offense got rolling in the second inning with a long at bat by Kennedy Dixon. She fouled off three pitches and eventually earned a walk. On the very next pitch, Chancey hit the home run to break the game open. In the third inning, Laken Minish reached on an error and followed with a Laney Bales single. Strickland drove Minish home with a sacrifice fly before Dixon singled on a grounder to left field, placing runners at the corners. Chancey hit her third RBI of the game with a fly ball to right field, then Olivia Montgomery scored the final run of the game with a ground ball into right field.
Madison County hosts North Oconee Tuesday night. Since Stephens County gave Oconee County their second region loss last Thursday, the Red Raiders can clinch first place in Region 8-AAAA with a victory over the Titans. This would allow them to host the Region Tournament.
