AUBURN - Richard Roger Schmidt, 60, entered into rest Saturday, September 15, 2018.
Mr. Schmidt was born in Cheektowaga, N.Y., the son of Robert Allen Schmidt and Catherine Mary Middleton Schmidt of Lockport, N.Y. Mr. Schmidt was a member of Bear Creek First Baptist Church and a heavy equipment operator. He was preceded in death by a brother, James Schmidt; and son, Denny Hudson; and his wife, Geneva Buice Schmidt.
Survivors include three daughters, Mary German (Barry), Winder, B.J. Hudson (Shelley Burris), Flowery Branch, and Larissa Bassett, Auburn; son, Kevin Buice, Auburn; three sisters, Bobbi Williams (Roger), Denise Schmidt and Susie Schmidt; one brother, Tim Schmidt; and grandchildren, Ethan German, Malia German, Hudson Burris, Nathan Bassett and Isabella Buice.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Richard Schmidt (09-15-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry