JEFFERSON - Jerry Leonard Shubert, 62, entered into rest Monday, September 17, 2018.
Mr. Shubert was born June 28, 1956, in Atlanta, the son of Hazel Huntsinger Shubert Robinson and the late Robert Lee Shubert. Mr. Shubert was preceded in death by a sister, Carolene Day; and two brothers, Ronald and Larry Shubert.
Survivors in addition to his mother include his wife, Karen Baker Shubert, Jefferson; two daughters, Keri Shubert, Jefferson, Georgia, and Shannah Shubert, Winder, Georgia, mother, Hazel Huntsinger Shubert Robinson, Conyers, Georgia, three grandchildren, Desiree Shubert, Devon Shubert and Jaci Head; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 20, at 11 a.m. from the Evans Funeral Home chapel. Interment will follow in Green Meadows Memorial Gardens in Conyers, Ga. at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday, September 19, from 5 until 8 p.m.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Jerry Shubert (09-17-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry