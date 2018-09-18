WINDER - Janet Dean Fincher, 60, entered her Savior's presence September 17, 2018, at her residence.
She was a daughter of the late James L. and Lois Rish Dean. Janet had resided in Barrow County for most of her life and was a member of People's Baptist Church and attended Midway Christian Church. She had been employed as a seamstress at Empire Manufacturing Company.
Surviving are husband, Eddie Fincher; daughter and son-in-law, Breann (Earnest Summers) Fincher; grandchildren, Shaun Burgess, Alexis Burgess, Emily Summers, Abby Stewart and Willie Stewart; and sisters and brother-in-law, Dorothy (Darrell) Cannon and Nancy Dean, all of Winder.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 19, from 5 to 8 p.m. and Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home. A Graveside Service will be held Thursday, September 20, at 2 p.m. from Chapel Christian Church Cemetery with Pastors John Burchfield and John Briscoe officiating.
Flowers are welcomed or memorials may be made to The American Cancer Society.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder
Janet Fincher (09-17-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry