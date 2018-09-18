DANIELSVILLE - Roger Howard Williams, 86, passed away Friday, September 14, 2018.
Born in Jackson County, he was the son of the late Willie Howard Williams and Willie Inez Minish Williams. Mr. Williams was a Veteran of the United States Army, where he was a Platoon Sergeant. He was an avid NASCAR fan, specifically Bill Elliott, and he enjoyed watching the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and Georgia Bulldogs Football. His favorite hobby was cutting grass on his John Deere riding mower. Mr. Williams was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Brock Williams; and his sister, Betty Williams Agnew.
Survivors include his daughter, Regina Williams Embrick; siblings, Bobbie Williams Rooker, Bonnie Williams Voyles, Robert Williams, Berry Williams and Amory Williams; and his beloved dog, Bodie.
Funeral services will be held Monday, September 17, at 3 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville. Interment will follow at Moon's Grove Baptist Church. The family will receive friends Sunday, September 16, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements.
Roger Williams (09-14-18)
