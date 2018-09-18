SOFTBALL: MCHS rallies to defeat North Oconee, clinch first place in region

With the opportunity to host the Region 8-AAAA Tournament on the line, the Red Raiders played a game to remember with the North Oconee Titans.
Trailing 3-0 in the bottom of the sixth, Madison County came to life with a five-run half inning to take the lead. Lilly Crane earned the save in the top of the seventh, and Emma Strickland earned the win. With the victory, the Raiders claimed first place in the region and will host the Region 8-AAAA Tournament.
“We were a little flat for five innings, but that happens. You play with ups and downs, and sometimes kids just come in flat,” said head coach Ken Morgan. “We just have to play seven innings, but the girls hung in there. Not everything went well but they hung on. It’s rough on a head coach, but it’s good that the girls always believe that they have an opportunity to comeback. As long as they don’t get down on themselves and keep fighting. We want them to keep fighting.”
To North Oconee’s (8-11, 1-7) credit, they entered the game with an upset on their mind. The Titans still had a lot to play for, with a victory, they would have earned the right to host the play-in series for the Region Tournament. Instead, they remain tied for last place with St. Pius X, but will likely not have the tiebreaker over the Golden Lions.
For the rest of the story, see the September 20 edition of the Madison County Journal
