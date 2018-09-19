WJ community gets final Ok

Wednesday, September 19. 2018
Plans for an over-55 subdivision to be built next to the Publix at Hwy. 124 got final approval this week from the Jackson County Board of Commissioners.
The development will have 53 houses on 22.7 acres The homes will vary in size from 1,600 sq. ft. to 2,000 sq. ft. and are projected to cost in the “high” $200s, developers say. The project also includes some walking trails and a pavilion. Yard maintenance will be done by the development’s HOA.
The community is being built by Longleaf Communities of Woodstock, which is buying the property from Chilhowee Enterprises. Developers initially planned a mix of commercial and residential development on the site. But those plans changed and it is now to be developed solely as residential.
See the full story in the Sept. 19 issue of The Braselton News.
Old Website

