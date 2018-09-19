Public hearings on a proposed RaceTrac in Braselton will be held later this month.
The Braselton Planning Commission will consider the requests Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. Braselton’s Town Council will hear the requests Oct. 4 at 4 p.m. with a possible vote Oct. 8.
Developers are requesting zoning changes and conditional use to allow a RaceTrac on Thompson Mill Rd. at SR 211.
The zoning change would remove a requirement to have a two-story building or two-story façade (which is required in the larger development where the property is located).
RaceTrac hearings coming up
