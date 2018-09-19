Another Amazon facility is planning to open in Jackson County.
Local officials were mum on the plans last week, but Mainstreet Newspapers received confirmation Tuesday afternoon about the project. Amazon plans to open a sortation center in the former TigerDirect building at 235 Hog Mountain Rd. in Jefferson.
See the full story in the Sept. 19 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Another Amazon: ‘Sortation center’ to open in Jefferson
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry