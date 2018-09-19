Another Amazon: ‘Sortation center’ to open in Jefferson

Wednesday, September 19. 2018
Another Amazon facility is planning to open in Jackson County.
Local officials were mum on the plans last week, but Mainstreet Newspapers received confirmation Tuesday afternoon about the project. Amazon plans to open a sortation center in the former TigerDirect building at 235 Hog Mountain Rd. in Jefferson.
See the full story in the Sept. 19 issue of The Jackson Herald.
