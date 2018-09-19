A man elected to the Jackson County Board of Education in May has been charged with battery-family violence. He would take office in January.
Robert “Beau” Hollett, 40, B, Whitfield Rd., Jefferson, was charged Sept. 7 after a report from a medical provider.
According to the incident report, the medical provider said a female family member came to him in August with lower and middle back, neck and head pain plus a headache. Hollett had allegedly “kicked” her “multiple times” in those locations Aug. 27.
The medical provider said there were “no visible injuries, (but, there were injuries consistent with her statement discovered during the examination.” The medical provider was required by state law to report incidents of domestic violence.
Hollett was elected to the school board from the South Jackson area (District 3) in the May 22 election. A man who qualified to run against him was eventually removed from the ballot because he did not live in the district, according to the Jackson County Board of Elections.
Hollett is slated to take the District 3 seat on the BOE starting Jan. 1, 2019. He has no opposition on the November ballot.
BOE member-to-be faces battery charge
