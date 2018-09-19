BOE member-to-be faces battery charge

Posted by
JacksonHeraldTODAY
Wednesday, September 19. 2018
A man elected to the Jackson County Board of Education in May has been charged with battery-family violence. He would take office in January.
Robert “Beau” Hollett, 40, B, Whitfield Rd., Jefferson, was charged Sept. 7 after a report from a medical provider.
According to the incident report, the medical provider said a female family member came to him in August with lower and middle back, neck and head pain plus a headache. Hollett had allegedly “kicked” her “multiple times” in those locations Aug. 27.
The medical provider said there were “no visible injuries, (but, there were injuries consistent with her statement discovered during the examination.” The medical provider was required by state law to report incidents of domestic violence.
Hollett was elected to the school board from the South Jackson area (District 3) in the May 22 election. A man who qualified to run against him was eventually removed from the ballot because he did not live in the district, according to the Jackson County Board of Elections.
Hollett is slated to take the District 3 seat on the BOE starting Jan. 1, 2019. He has no opposition on the November ballot.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.