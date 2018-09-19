Softball: Bulldoggs can't recover from early huge deficit against Dacula

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, September 19. 2018
Dacula scored eight runs in the top of the first inning Tuesday and cruised to an easy 12-4 victory in five innings over the Winder-Barrow softball team in a GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA contest Tuesday.
The Falcons used six singles, a double, a walk and an error to grab the early 8-0 lead. The Bulldoggs (7-11, 5-5 region) got two runs in their half of the first on an RBI single by Kendal Miller and when Bailey Boswell was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, but the Falcons added one in the second, one in the third and two in the fourth to keep their distance. Bekah Freeman had a sacrifice fly for the Bulldoggs in the second and Miller scored on a wild pitch in the fifth.
Winder-Barrow has back-to-back region games at Lanier on Wednesday and Thursday.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.