Softball: Bulldoggs can't recover from early huge deficit against Dacula

Dacula scored eight runs in the top of the first inning Tuesday and cruised to an easy 12-4 victory in five innings over the Winder-Barrow softball team in a GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA contest Tuesday.
The Falcons used six singles, a double, a walk and an error to grab the early 8-0 lead. The Bulldoggs (7-11, 5-5 region) got two runs in their half of the first on an RBI single by Kendal Miller and when Bailey Boswell was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, but the Falcons added one in the second, one in the third and two in the fourth to keep their distance. Bekah Freeman had a sacrifice fly for the Bulldoggs in the second and Miller scored on a wild pitch in the fifth.
Winder-Barrow has back-to-back region games at Lanier on Wednesday and Thursday.
