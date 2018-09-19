'Ronnie' Smith (09-15-18)

JEFFERSON - Ronald Herman "Ronnie" Smith, 61, entered into peace Saturday, September 15, 2018.
Mr. Smith was born in Winder, the son of the late Herman and Clara Evelyn Craven Smith. A graduate of Jefferson High School, Ronnie was an active member of the Jefferson Dragon Booster Club, a member of the First Baptist Church of Jefferson and was the owner of Ronnie Smith Appliance Repair.
Survivors include his wife, Debbie Garrison Smith, Jefferson; son, Nick Smith and his wife Amanda, Jefferson; daughter, Laura Smith Bairos and her husband Augusto, Long Meadow, Mass.; son, Jeremy Smith and his wife Jennifer, Jefferson; sister, Patricia Watson and her husband Larry, McDonough; and five grandchildren, Kane and Koby Smith, Camille and Vivienne Bairos, and Grant Smith.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, September 21, from the Galilee Christian Church with Minister Nick Vipperman and Dr. Michael Helms officiating. A time of fellowship with the family will be held immediately following the service in the Sanctuary of the Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Jefferson School System Foundation, P.O. Box 624 Jefferson, Georgia 30549, or to the First Baptist Church of Jefferson, P.O. Box 395, Jefferson, Georgia 30549, designated for the future multipurpose facility.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
