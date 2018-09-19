Judge rules election to be held Dec. 4

Banks County voters will once again go to the poll to select their candidate to serve in the District 28 seat on the Georgia House of Representatives. The election has been set for Dec. 4
Judge David Sweat deliberated for 10 minutes Tuesday afternoon following a seven-hour hearing on the effort by incumbent Rep. Dan Gasaway to have the May 22 election overturned and another election to be held.
Gasaway, who lost his state seat by 67 votes to challenger Chris Erwin, cited issues in the election where he says 74 people voted in the wrong State House Primary.
District 28 covers Banks, Habersham and Stephens counties. Seventy-two of the votes were cast incorrectly in Habersham County, with two being cast incorrectly in Stephens County. No Banks County votes were contested.
“More votes than 67 were cast in an incorrect district,” Judge Sweat said. “The outcome of the election is in question because we do not know how those votes would have been voted. A new election must be held.”
The court hearing ended at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, with Judge Sweat announcing that it would resume at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday with a decision to be made on when the election will be held.
In the hearing on Tuesday, witnesses included Habersham County election supervisor Laurel Ellison, Mark Davis of Data Productions Inc., Stephens County elections supervisor Bill Cochran and Rep. Gasaway.
Gasaway testified that he first discovered some issues with votes that were cast the day after the election. He said his wife’s co-worker told him that she lives in his district but his name was not on the ballot she received. Gasaway said he researchd the issue and found others in this lady’s neighborhood also voted in the wrong district. He then filed a complaint.
“This was an election decided by 67 votes,” Gasaway’s attorney, Jake Evans, said in his closing remarks. “There has been no evidence shown that those 74 votes were in the correct district. The evidence is clear that more than 67 votes were placed in the wrong district. The legal starndard has been made for another election to be held. We request that justice be done and another election be held.”
The court hearing got underway at 10 a.m. on Tuesday and ended at 6 p.m. Local, state and national media outlets coverted the hearing, including a CNN reporter from Washington, D.C.
Judge rules election to be held Dec. 4
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry