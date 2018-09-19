FOOTBALL: Panthers seek consistency entering region slate

Jackson County’s season has bounced from one extreme to another through the first four weeks.
The Panthers have two shutout wins on their résumé, coupled with two shutout losses. With its region opener against Hart County ahead Friday at home, Jackson County hopes to steady itself.
“Hopefully, we can get some consistency this week,” coach Brandon Worley said. “We’ve been up-and-down week-in and week-out. Hopefully, we can get some consistency across the board this week.”
The Panthers host a Hart County team that is young but talented. The Bulldogs have just eight seniors on the roster but possess dangerous skill players and size in the trenches.
“They have the big guys across the front and the skill guys in space that can hurt you,” Worley said. “Both fronts actually have good size. They are young, but they have definitely improved in the past four games.”
For the rest of this story, see the Sept. 19 edition of The Jackson Herald.
