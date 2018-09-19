SOFTBALL: Jefferson grabs win, big rematch with JCCHS ahead

Wednesday, September 19. 2018
Jefferson got back on track with a non-region win to begin what could be a big week in region play for the first-place Dragons.
The team beat Flowery Branch 9-5 Monday at home to snap a two-game losing skid and improve to 17-5 on the year. Jefferson, 9-1 in 8-AAA play, was set to play region opponent Hart County on Tuesday, but results weren’t available at press time. The Dragons will host rival Jackson County Thursday (5:30 pm.) in a huge region tilt.
Monday’s out-of-region victory came after a pair of Saturday losses to non-region opponents Dodge County (11-5) and Evans (8-4).
“This past weekend wasn’t our best weekend, but I was really happy with the way our girls responded last night against a good Flowery Branch team,” coach Kacie Bostwick said. “We have seen quality pitching during the last three non-region games, so we’ve been able to get some good at-bats in and work on some things we’ve been talking about at practice. Alisyn Ferrell has stepped up for us and has thrown a couple good games.”
For the rest of this story, see the Sept. 19 edition of The Jackson Herald.
Old Website

