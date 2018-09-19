FOOTBALL: Tigers, Red Raiders renew rivalry

This Friday night, the Commerce Tiger football team renews an old rivalry.
For the 45th time, the Tigers (4-0, 2-0 Region 8-A) and the Madison County Red Raiders will do battle in Danielsville. This is the first regular-season meeting between the two programs since 2003. The Tigers are 33-11 in the all-time series.
“They’re a very talented group,” head coach Michael Brown said of the Red Raiders. “They’ve got speed at the skill positions on offense.
“Playing a very aggressive scheme on defense, just a well-coached, hard-nose football team.”
Madison County, like Commerce, runs the triple-option offense. Brown said Madison County is “doing a great job” of running it.
“That’s an offense we believe in,” Brown said. “We believe it gives us an opportunity to win on a Friday night against (teams) who maybe have a little better talent than we do.
“That’s something, one, that’s going to be a challenge. Two, from a numbers standpoint, they have a little more depth than we do.”
For the rest of this story, see the Sept. 19 edition of The Jackson Herald.
