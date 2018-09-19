Jackson County won three of six games — but went 2-0 in region play most importantly – during a busy stretch of the schedule last week.
The Panthers beat Monroe Area 11-1 (last Tuesday) and Morgan County 8-2 (Thursday) in region action, improving to 8-2 in region play, and then went 1-3 in non-region action over the course of Friday and Saturday.
The Panthers lost to Northside (4-3) and Loganville (12-3) Friday and Dodge County (4-3) Saturday before beating Parkview (2-0) Saturday.
“The idea behind the long week was that we knew we only had one game the following week and it would test us even more than we had been before,” coach Chad Brannon said. “It was a gut check for sure Saturday ending the long week, but the team responded and won the last game of the week sending us down the homestretch of our run.”
Jackson County, which stands in second place in 8-AAA, will travel to Jefferson Thursday for a key region pairing with the first-place Dragons at 5:30 p.m. The Panthers will conclude their regular-season region schedule Sept. 25 with a home game against Hart County (5:55 p.m.).
For the rest of this story, see the Sept. 19 edition of The Jackson Herald.
SOFTBALL: Panthers go 3-3 during jam-packed week
