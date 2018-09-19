SOFTBALL: Eagles look to ‘tighten up’ play

The East Jackson Eagle softball team hit a three-game skid over the last week after the Eagles dropped games to in-county rival Commerce, George Walton and region foe Franklin County.
“We have to tighten up our defense and increase our intensity and purpose on the field,” head coach Donnie Byrom said. “There are times you have a job to do and you need to understand that job and do it the best you can.
“We have players right now that are not taking that role and doing their job.”
Monday night’s loss to George Walton featured good pitching on both sides. But four Eagles’ errors helped aid in four George Walton runs.
“Bottom line is we both threw two-hitters, so there is no way we should lose 7-0,” Byrom said. “We seemed to have a lag in energy from homecoming celebrations the past week and just did not as a team do our job.”
Even amidst the skid, Byrom does see some players showing consistency.
“As a freshman, Isabel Harrison has been very consistent at the plate and Debra Crowe has been really working hard on the defensive end,” Byrom said. “She leaves every game having put it all on the line and is covered in dirt head to toe.
“Junior Ashlyn Trimble has been really working hard on her game as well.”
For the rest of this story, see the Sept. 19 edition of The Jackson Herald.
