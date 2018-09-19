VOLLEYBALL: Eagles get big win over East Hall

Last Wednesday, the East Jackson Eagle volleyball team had a practice that was different than the usual routine, according to head coach Kortney Kurtz.
That practice turned out to be what the Eagles needed as they were able to sweep East Hall three sets to none. It was the first time the varsity Eagles had defeated East Hall in six years.
“The changes on Wednesday really helped the girls become a team, work hard and find their why for why they play,” Kurtz said. “With the help of a dedicated community member who wants to see this program flourish, Thursday was made possible.
“We have so much hope for this team in regards to playoffs. They have the talent, they have the want, they have the skills. It’s just up to them to put it all together for two hours every day. Thursday they played as a team. They supported one another, they encouraged one another, and they covered one another. That’s what made it possible.”
Victoria Palmer led the way on the stat sheet with 20 digs, six kills and three aces. Allison Lounder had 13 assists and five aces. Camille Duncan added 20 digs. Diana Tinoco had 11 digs and Cloe Martin had eight. Mya Howard had seven kills.
For the rest of this story, see the Sept. 19 edition of The Jackson Herald.
