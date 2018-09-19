VOLLEYBALL: Dragons take a break from area schedule

Jefferson’s schedule won’t include an area volleyball match this week, and coach Brittani Lawrence plans to put the time to good use.
“This week, we are thrilled to take a step away from region (area) opponents,” she said. “I think it will give us a chance to breathe and answer the No. 1 question, ‘What is our action plan to correct our mistakes?’”
Jefferson (13-9) opened the week with a match against Flowery Branch Tuesday (losing in three sets) and will return to the court against Union County and Walnut Grove at Walnut Grove Thursday with matches at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. respectively.
The team lost in area play to Morgan County again Thursday in two sets before rebounding with a sweep of Monroe Area. Jefferson is 4-2 in area play and sits in third in the 8-AAA standings behind Morgan County and Jackson County, which are both unbeaten in area play.
“Morgan County put up a great fight, and we certainly fought with them throughout both sets,” Lawrence said. “However, we are looking forward to region (area) playoffs where we hope to match up with them again and result in a different outcome. After the tough loss against Morgan County, we had to quickly flip gears to face Monroe Area. During that match, we simply mixed it up and ran a faster-pace match.”
Jefferson entered this past Thursday’s action coming off a pair of wins last Tuesday. The Dragons beat Hart County in two sets in area play and non-area opponent Stephens County in non-area action.
“The players focused on eliminating mistakes and executing a diversified offense,” Lawrence said of the wins.
For the rest of this story, see the Sept. 19 edition of The Jackson Herald.
