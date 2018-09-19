VOLLEYBALL: Panthers notch more area wins

The Jackson County volleyball team added two more area victories last week, beating rival East Jackson and also defeating Monroe Area.
Jackson County pulled out a close 25-21 win in the opening set against the Eagles and dominated the second set, 25-7.
“Against East Jackson, in the first set, we made a lot of unforced errors and East Jackson was playing pretty well,” coach Jeff White said. “They have a good hitter (Victoria Palmer) and she was making some good plays. In the second set our serving took over the match. Kylee Zimmer and Anslee Stephens both had long service runs and East made several reception errors.”
Cara Wells led the Panthers with six kills. Eight digs and four aces. Kylee Zimmer fueled the offensive attack with 11 assists. She added four digs and two aces. Megan Milian had three kills and six digs.
The sweep of East Jackson came after a lopsided win over Monroe Area. Jackson County won the first set 25-4 and the second 25-11.
“Monroe Area also could not handle our serves, and they had a hard time running any type of offense,” White said. “We were able to try some new plays with our freshman middle blockers and worked on serving spots during this match.”
Zimmer led the effort against Monroe Area with seven aces and 16 consecutive service points as the Panthers jumped out to a 16-0 lead in the first set. She also had nine assists.
