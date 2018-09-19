CROSS COUNTRY: CHS boys take 1st place at Tallulah Falls

Last week, Commerce High School head cross country coach Mark Hale said the top-five boys had a “great performance” in the team’s meet at North Oconee.
At Tallulah Falls, though, the boys’ team followed up the great performance with an even better one. This time, the boys’ team put together a first-place performance for Hale and the program.
“The boys’ win was really exciting,” Hale said. “When we had finished running, a couple of the guys thought we had a shot.
“I really was not even thinking of that, staying focused on the individual times, and told them I didn’t think we were probably going to win. Lo and behold, we won pretty decisively. Obviously, everyone was very excited.”
Brandon Martin (18:37) paced the Tigers with an overall third-place finish. Demarco Hernandez (19:57) finished in eighth. John Bradley (20:25) finished 11th overall. Radim Horac (20:30) finished 14th overall. JJ Morris (21:04) rounded out the top five.
The Tigers average time was 20:06. The Tigers defeated the likes of Stephens, Madison and Rabun counties. Nine teams competed in the meet.
On the girls’ side, Anastasia Sheffield finished seventh overall in the meet. She clocked a time of 25:27.
“Anastasia ran a solid race,” Hale said. “She is still gaining experience, and this was a race in which she did’t have her best stuff, but she fought through and toughed it out.
“That is part of the cross country experience and athletics in general.”
