Both the Jackson County girls’ and boys’ cross-country teams earned second-place finishes Thursday, though the girls’ squad nearly celebrated a victory.
The Panther girls lost to host Hart County in a race decided by the sixth runner. Both teams had 39 points based on their one through five runners’ performances. But the Bulldogs’ sixth runner took 12th while Jackson County’s finished 24th, lifting Hart County to the win.
Strong performances from Jaycie Ponce and Hazell Allen kept the Panthers in step with Hart County.
Jaycie Ponce took second with a time of 23:35.99. Allen was third with a time of 24:21.85. Hayden Ponce took seventh (25:09.53) and Kayla Sheppard was eighth (25:23.66) as four Jackson County runners placed in the top 10. Madeleine Mierzejewski took 20th (27:24.90) to round out the scoring.
In the boys’ race, Dawson Miller finished fourth and Russell Hendley took sixth in a second-place finish in the team standings.
For the rest of this story, see Sept. 19 edition of The Jackson Herald.
CROSS COUNTRY: Jackson Co. boys and girls both finish second at Hart Co.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry