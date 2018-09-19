With the Dragons’ top runners taking an afternoon off, the Jefferson boys’ junior varsity team managed a third-place finish Thursday in a varsity race at Hart County.
Clay Hester finished eighth to lead the squad with a time of 19:44.48, followed by Cooper Gibson (14th, 20:26.75), Brandon Newman (21st, 21:01.70), Brody Woodall (24th, 21:08.47) and Nash Henning (28th, 21:46.63).
With 93 points, the team placed behind Hart County (26 points) and Jackson County (59 points) in the seven-team meet.
Jefferson’s girls, who also ran their junior varsity squad, took five out of six teams with 106 points. Kailani Restrepo paced the Dragons with a 15th-place finish (26:51.54). Rounding out the top five were Mia Hilley (17th, 27:05.06), Mary Graveman (26th, 28:24.73), Nancy Shafer (27th, 28:47.79) and Elaina Popa (28th, 28:52.25).
