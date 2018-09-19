CROSS COUNTRY: Dragon junior varsity runners take third in varsity meet at Hart County

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, September 19. 2018
With the Dragons’ top runners taking an afternoon off, the Jefferson boys’ junior varsity team managed a third-place finish Thursday in a varsity race at Hart County.
Clay Hester finished eighth to lead the squad with a time of 19:44.48, followed by Cooper Gibson (14th, 20:26.75), Brandon Newman (21st, 21:01.70), Brody Woodall (24th, 21:08.47) and Nash Henning (28th, 21:46.63).
With 93 points, the team placed behind Hart County (26 points) and Jackson County (59 points) in the seven-team meet.
Jefferson’s girls, who also ran their junior varsity squad, took five out of six teams with 106 points. Kailani Restrepo paced the Dragons with a 15th-place finish (26:51.54). Rounding out the top five were Mia Hilley (17th, 27:05.06), Mary Graveman (26th, 28:24.73), Nancy Shafer (27th, 28:47.79) and Elaina Popa (28th, 28:52.25).
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.