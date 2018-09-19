Softball: Leopards reel off eight wins in a row, region tourney looms

The Banks County High School softball team couldn’t be stopped during play last week.
The Leopards reeled off eight-straight wins including going a perfect 5-0 at the Lady Dog Invitational. During the eight-game winning streak, the Leopards defeated North Hall, Eastside, Morgan County, Pike County, Heritage, Athens Christian, Putnam County and Union County. Union and Putnam were Region 8-AA games.
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
