From the outside looking in, it seems the Banks County High School cross country teams are trending in the right direction as the season has reached mid-September.
Last week, Griffin Stephens and Destinie Martin turned in their best individual performances of the year at the West Hall Spartan Invitational. The boys’ team finished seventh out of 14 teams. The girls finished seventh out of 11 teams.
“I felt good about our performances at West Hall,” head coach Will Foster said. “I thought almost all of our athletes executed much better races than they had previously in the season.”
Foster said the teams had low 1-5 splits, which normally results in a lower score.
“We seemed much more confident in our races and our kids looked controlled and calm during their races, which is something we have been working on,” Foster explained. “Running in these very competitive races is going to benefit us when the field size is smaller and we compete against more schools our size later in the year.”
Some of the teams BCHS competed with at the invitational included North Hall, Johnson, Chestatee, Cartersville and region foe Union County.
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
Cross Country: Leopards ‘executed’ much better in recent competition
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry