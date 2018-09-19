Last Friday, the Banks County High School football team opened Region 8-AA play at Social Circle.
The result was a successful trip: 32-10 win. This week, the Leopards (2-2, 1-0 Region 8-AA) are back home in Homer to take on another region foe: Oglethorpe County.
The Leopards are 9-10 in the all-time series against Oglethorpe County. Since Region 8-AA was formed, the Leopards are 2-0 in the series.
“(Oglethorpe County) has some good players and they do some good things,” Leopards’ head coach Jay Reid said. “Right now, to be honest, I feel pretty good about our guys and where we’re at.
“It stands just like most weeks have, who we play on Friday night is us. We determine our destiny and we control our destiny by how we come out to play, and that’s how we’re going to prepare for this week.”
Reid called his first coaching win “big.” His first region win last week was also a “big” one, too.
“Every victory is big,” he said. “Our kids came out last week and played hard and prepared well throughout the week,” Reid said. “The most important game is this Friday.
“We’re moving on to Oglethorpe (and) come prepared and give our best.”
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
Football: Leopards ready for region home opener vs. Oglethorpe Co.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry