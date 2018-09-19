Proposed residential development at Highway 11, 53 split back before city

After a large developer’s plan to build a residential community of single-family homes and townhomes failed to gain traction with Winder officials and residents earlier this summer, the developer is back with a revised, slightly scaled-back plan that has been met with a warmer reception.
Fort Worth-based D.R. Horton has now proposed to build a 220-single-family lot subdivision on about 70 acres northwest of the intersection of highways 11 and 53, across Highway 53 from where a commercial development anchored by a Publix is planned.
The Winder Planning Board on Tuesday recommended a rezoning of the 70 acres — currently split into five properties — to accommodate the developer’s request. Under the conditional approval, at least one occupant of each home would have to be 55 years old or older, and no minors would be allowed to reside in the homes. The vote was 3-2 with members Holly Sheats and David Brock opposed. Wayne Parker recused himself due to a business conflict and Towanna Johnson was absent. Chairman Robert Lanham broke the tie in favor.
The rezoning request will now go before the city council at its 6 p.m. meeting on Oct. 2 at the Winder Community Center. The council has a work session scheduled for Oct. 1 where it could discuss the request in greater detail.
Under the conditions attached to board member Russell Shepley’s motion to approve, the number of units would be capped at 220; no commercial uses would be allowed; units would be a minimum of 1,600 square feet; a mandatory homeowners association would be responsible for maintenance of common areas and would contract with a private landscaper for individual lawn maintenance; and each unit would include an enclosed two-car garage. The bulk of those conditions were offered by the applicant.
See more in the Sept. 19 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
