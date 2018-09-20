Charles Dalton (09-17-18)

Thursday, September 20. 2018
COLBERT - Charles William Dalton, 81, died Monday, September 17, 2018.

Charles was born to the late William Guy Dalton and Ella Rea Cook Dalton. He is preceded in death by his wife, Emma Jean Cobb.

Survivors include his children, Charles Eugene Dalton (Valerie), and Emma Dianne Sorrow, both of Colbert; brothers, Loyd Donald Dalton, Royston, Gene Wade, Alto, Earl Dalton, Colbert, and Randal Dalton, Royston; sister, Ruth Kessler, Corneila; seven grandchildren; and eleven great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Friday, September 21, at 3 p.m., in the chapel of Lord and Stephens, Danielsville. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 to 3 p.m. Burial will immediately follow the service at Danielsville Memorial Park.

Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
