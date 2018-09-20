Football: Bulldoggs to host Oconee, highly-rated QB this week

By now, Winder-Barrow’s 2018 identity has been established as a defense-first football team. The Bulldoggs’ defensive unit was strong again last week, allowing just one touchdown in a 45-21 victory over Loganville that evened their record at 2-2. To add to the party, the Bulldoggs created a pair of defensive touchdowns when safety Jamar Mack returned an interception for a score and Ryan Mayard blocked a punt that was returned to the house by J.C. Green.
Winder-Barrow will need another strong effort Friday when it hosts Oconee County (3-2) and highly-rated junior quarterback Max Johnson for a 7:30 p.m. contest at W. Clair Harris Stadium.
“It’s going to be a great local game,” Bulldoggs coach Ed Dudley said. “Oconee County has a strong program and a good squad, and we’re looking forward to the challenge of facing one of the top quarterbacks in the country.”
Johnson comes from a family of quarterbacks. His father, Brad Johnson, played 17 years in the NFL and helped lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title in 2002. His uncle, current University of Miami and former Georgia head coach Mark Richt, was once a backup quarterback for the Hurricanes, where he played behind Hall of Famer Jim Kelly, Vinny Testaverde and Bernie Kosar.
The younger Johnson has made a name for himself at the high school level. At 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, he ranks in the top 10 nationally for pro-style quarterbacks in the class of 2020. He is leaning strongly toward playing for his uncle at Miami but has already collected well over a dozen other Power Five offers.
“He’s a strong kid with a very strong arm,” Dudley said of Johnson. “I would say his accuracy is his top weapon. He’s able to fit the ball into some really tight windows and small spaces. So, I think we’ve got to do a great job with our coverages, make him move his feet and try to make him throw the ball under duress.”
Johnson’s top two receiving targets are junior Ben Noland and senior Andre Witt.
“We’ve got a do a good job of clearing those guys out and tackling them to the ground when they get the ball,” Dudley said. “That’s something that hurt us against Flowery Branch (in a 23-7 loss on Sept. 7). Their quarterback connected on a couple big plays and we didn’t get the receiver down.”
The Warriors have had some ups and downs offensively. They were shut out last week 14-0 at Cedar Shoals (which lost to the Bulldoggs, 14-7) and they lost 17-10 earlier this season to Clarke Central (which beat the Bulldoggs 22-19).
“Those two teams have some great players on defense and we’ve had some strong defensive efforts, so hopefully we can play to that level Friday night,” Dudley said. “We’re riding the backs and coattails of our defense. They’ve given our offense a chance to grow up some by keeping us in games and playing great.”
Dudley doesn’t expect anything to come easy for his offense, either, as the Bulldoggs will face a team that’s allowing less than 11 points a contest.
“They’re really tough and it’s going to be a stiff challenge,” he said. “They’re very sound in what they do and they’re fierce competitors. They play great pursuit and I think that’s the reason they’re not giving up a lot of points.”
Winder-Barrow is looking to build off its strongest offensive performance of the season last week as the offense scored four touchdowns and totaled 331 yards against Loganville. The Bulldoggs finally got the running game behind a maturing offensive line against the Red Devils as they chewed up 227 yards and averaged more than 5 yards a carry. Mack, a reigning all-region selection, led the way with 132 yards on 25 totes. Junior quarterback Jhaydon Sullivan added 63 yards and a touchdown on the ground while throwing for over 100 yards again and another pair of scores.
“I think we showed a lot of progress on the goals we’ve been working toward,” Dudley said. “We’re far from a finished product but we’ll take it. “Our big thing is consistency. We had a great output and showed improvement, and now we want to do it again. We can’t have a good game against Loganville and then turn around this week and airmail it in.”
Friday’s game will be the Bulldoggs’ final non-region outing before they begin GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA play at Apalachee next week. It’s also homecoming at Winder-Barrow.
“There are a lot of distractions that come with homecoming, but every school in America deals with that,” Dudley said. “We know we’ve got to keep our focus on the football game. There’s plenty to worry about with Oconee County on offense and defense rather than the outfits and dresses people are wearing.”
