William Cromer (09-20-18)

Thursday, September 20. 2018
COMMERCE - William Cromer, 86, died Thursday, September 20, 2018, at his residence.

Mr. Cromer was born in Royston, the son of the late Seaborn Thomas and Ammie Bonds Cromer. He was a member of Blacks Creek Baptist Church and was retired from Westinghouse. Mr. Cromer was an avid hunter and fisherman.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Reed Cromer, Commerce; daughters, Yvonne Brown Bearden (Terry) and Evelyn Ingram (Donny), both of Commerce; brothers, Carson Cromer, Virginia, Doyle Cromer and J.C. Cromer, both of Commerce, and Mitchell Cromer, Alto; grandchildren, Bradley Brown (Shannon), Breesa Crocker (Tim), April Edwards (Rodney), and Ashlie Poole (Stephen); great-grandchildren, R.J. Edwards, Skylar Brown, Ammarae Edwards, Leia Brown, Rilee Edwards, Carley Crocker, Tate Edwards, and Jacob Poole.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, September 21, at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Revs. Chad Rising and Dennis Duck officiating. Interment will follow in Jackson Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m.

The family has requested no flowers and donations made to the charity of one's choice.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Old Website

