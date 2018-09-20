Linda Lou Williams (09-18-18)

Linda Lou Williams, 78, passed away September 18, 2018.
Mrs. Williams was the daughter of the late Woodrow McDonald and Geneva Yarborough Dunnigan.
Survivors include her husband, George Williams; children, Susan Crowe, Kathy Cameron, Ronanne Brown, and George (Debra) Williams, Jr.; grandchildren, Brandon Brooks, Justin Duke, Alex Crowe, Brittany Fowler, Sarah Williams, and Jimmy Cameron; great-grandchildren, Brinden Brooks, Brinley Brooks, Adison Fowler, Bentley Fowler, and Elijah DeCruz.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 20, at 2 p.m. at Smith Memory Chapel. Burial will follow at Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.
