Linda Lou Williams (09-18-18)

Linda Lou Williams, 78, passed away September 18, 2018.

Mrs. Williams was the daughter of the late Woodrow McDonald and Geneva Yarborough Dunnigan.

Survivors include her husband, George Williams; children, Susan Crowe, Kathy Cameron, Ronanne Brown, and George (Debra) Williams, Jr.; grandchildren, Brandon Brooks, Justin Duke, Alex Crowe, Brittany Fowler, Sarah Williams, and Jimmy Cameron; great-grandchildren, Brinden Brooks, Brinley Brooks, Adison Fowler, Bentley Fowler, and Elijah DeCruz.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 20, at 2 p.m. at Smith Memory Chapel. Burial will follow at Barrow Memorial Gardens.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.
