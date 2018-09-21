RaceTrac requests deferral

Posted by
BraseltonNewsTODAY
Friday, September 21. 2018
Developers have requested that a public hearing set for Monday on a proposed RaceTrac in Braselton be deferred.

RaceTrac is requesting a conditional use to allow a convenience store at the corner of Hwy. 211 and Thompson Mill Rd.

Developers have requested the public hearing be moved to the Braselton Planning Commission’s November meeting.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.