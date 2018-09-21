Developers have requested that a public hearing set for Monday on a proposed RaceTrac in Braselton be deferred.
RaceTrac is requesting a conditional use to allow a convenience store at the corner of Hwy. 211 and Thompson Mill Rd.
Developers have requested the public hearing be moved to the Braselton Planning Commission’s November meeting.
RaceTrac requests deferral
