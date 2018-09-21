Football: Missed opportunities hurt BCA in 38-13 loss to Pinewood

The opportunities were there for the taking but the Bethlehem Christian Academy football team was not able to capitalize on them Friday night.
As a result, the Knights fell to visiting Pinewood Christian 38-13 in a contest which saw BCA not cash in on six trips to within 30 yards (or less) of the Patriots’ goal line. It was an outcome that left coach Lance Fendley frustrated but vowing to get things fixed and fixed in a hurry.
“We didn’t take advantage of the opportunities we had early,” Fendley said. “We have to learn to finish things. We have to get better at that. Defensively we had them in third and long several times and gave up first down on long plays or penalties.”
A sack by Lawson Maxwell stopped Pinewood (2-4) on the first possession of the contest. BCA (2-3) then took over at the Patriot 46-yard line and moved all the way to the three.
A holding call on 1st-and-goal not only stopped the drive’s momentum but also took away what had been a touchdown. The Knights would eventually turn the football over on downs on 4th-and goal from the 6.
The BCA defense forced another three-and-out and the offense set up shop in good field position again inside Pinewood territory at the 45. After a 37-yard pass from Jacob Adams to Chandler Maxwell set the Knights up with a 1st-and-goal, a fumble stopped the drive.
The teams would then trade punts before the Patriots got on the board on an 87-yard pass with 1:05 left in the opening quarter.
Once again, the Knights moved into scoring position but turned the football over again after a failed 4th-and-5. Adams did convert on an earlier fourth-down pass in the drive when he connected with Avery Stevens.
Pinewood would score on its next two possessions and add two-point conversions for a 24-0 lead at halftime.
“We can’t spot someone 24 points,” Fendley said. “We have to get back to taking care of the football. We had to try and climb out of such a deep hole after we didn’t take advantage of the chances we had. We played better in the second half but there is not a team in the country we can give a 24-0 lead to.”
Pinewood would lead 30-0 following a 2-yard quarterback keeper with 4:03 left in the third quarter.
BCA got on the board on a pass play from Adams to Lantry Greene with 2:37 remaining in the third.
Chandler Maxwell would race 31 yards for a score at the beginning of the fourth quarter to move the Knights to within 30-13 after Maggie Mauck’s point after kick.
That would be as close as BCA would get, however, as the Patriots added a final score after a long 13-play drive capped on a 1-yard run with 5:48 to play.
The Knights had several standout defensive plays including ones from Lawson Maxwell, Ty Whiting, Chandler Cavoretto, Jerry Helton and Greene.
Standout running back Tanner Schwebel was injured in the first half and did not play in the third or fourth quarters. Schwebel said his shoulder was hurt to the point the team trainer did not want him back in the contest. He finished with 52 yards on nine carries with a long run of 24.
Brice Schwebel and Chandler Maxwell handled the bulk of the rushes in the second half.
“We start (GISA Region 4-AAA play) next week but every game has to be important,” Fendley said. “Like every week, whether we win or lose, we will put this game behind us and go back to work. We will find out who wants to work and get things right and finish the regular season 7-3.”
