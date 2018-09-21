Football: Bulldogg offense stymied by Oconee County in 27-0 loss

Winder-Barrow hoped the momentum from its breakout performance on offense in a blowout win last week would carry over to Friday night, but that turned out not to be the case.
A stingy Oconee County defense held the Bulldoggs to 132 total yards and left W. Clair Harris Stadium with a dominating 27-0 victory that spoiled Winder-Barrow’s homecoming.
The Warriors (3-2) ran 73 plays, compared to just 45 for Winder-Barrow (2-3), and the Bulldoggs didn’t pick up a first down until the waning seconds of the first half. By that time, they had already fallen behind 20-0.
“I’m very disappointed that we did not play better in front of our home crowd,” Bulldoggs coach Ed Dudley said. “We had no offense in the first half and just looked like garbage. We’ve got to get our stuff back together and try again next week.”
Oconee County entered the game with highly-rated junior quarterback Max Johnson, who is ranked as one of the top passers in the country by recruiting experts for the class of 2020. Johnson did not have his best performance through the air, going just 7-of-21 for 66 yards, but he ran the offense efficiently as the Warriors tallied over 200 yards on the ground, including 102 yards and a pair of touchdowns by Darius Norman on 22 carries. Johnson had a pair of 1-yard quarterback sneaks for scores to add to the rout.
The Warriors drew first blood on their second possession of the game. On fourth down from the Winder-Barrow 37-yard line, Johnson drew the Bulldoggs offsides to give his team a fresh set of downs, and the Warriors took advantage from there. Two plays later, Norman broke off a 19-yard run down to the 5 and then carried it the rest of the way on the next snap to make it 7-0 with 3:49 left in the first quarter.
Oconee County extended its lead midway through the second quarter with a nine-play, 66-yard drive that was aided by a 15-yard personal-foul penalty against the Bulldoggs. Johnson capped the march with a 1-yard plunge to make it 14-0 with 5:57 left in the half.
Later in the quarter, the Warriors blocked a Harlin Brown punt and recovered it at the Winder-Barrow 2. They needed just two plays to extend the lead to 20-0 when Johnson plowed in for another 1-yard run.
The Bulldoggs managed just 30 yards of offense in the first half, and their only first down came with 12 seconds left on a 6-yard completion from Jhaydon Sullivan to Zack Price.
Oconee County put the game away in the third quarter as the Warriors engineered a nearly flawless, 19-play, 80-yard drive that chewed up just under 10 minutes of game clock. Norman was the bell cow on the possession, toting the ball 13 times for 53 yards and scoring on a 2-yard run to pad the lead at 27-0 with 2:02 left in the quarter.
The Bulldoggs finally managed to move the ball in the fourth, getting down to the Warrior 31 before turning the ball over on downs on their first drive of the period. They worked their way into the red zone on their next possession, but Sullivan was intercepted inside the 5 by West Weeks, who returned the ball all the way back to the Winder-Barrow 31 to help preserve the shutout.
“Credit Oconee County. They played a great game in all three phases,” Dudley said. “The fact that we weren’t getting first downs wore down our defense. They got fatigued and I think that was the story of the game.
“We need to learn from this and move on.”
Winder-Barrow opens GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA play next Friday at crosstown rival Apalachee (2-3).
—
O 7 13 7 0 — 27
W 0 0 0 0 — 0
O—Darius Norman 5 run (Ben Johnson kick)
O—Max Johnson 1 run (Ben Johnson kick)
O—Max Johnson 1 run (pass failed)
O—Norman 2 run (Ben Johnson kick)
