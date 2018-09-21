Fumbles have been an issue all year for the Madison County Red Raiders, but that problem was compounded Friday night against Commerce.
The Raiders fumbled the ball five times, and even though they only lost two of them, they proved to be drive killers in a 35-8 loss to the Tigers.
“I think this was our worst offensive performance of the year,” said head coach Chris Smith. “We’re not very good blocking, we missed several up front. Didn’t get the job done with our A-backs or receivers blocking the right people. And we had too many turnovers. You can’t fumble five times. You can’t put the ball on the ground that many times. For us, if the ball goes on the ground, even if we get it back, that puts us in a bad situation.”
For the rest of the story, see the Sepetmber 27, edition of the Madison County Journal.
FOOTBALL: Madison County upset bid slips away with five fumbles
