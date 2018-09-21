HART CO. 30, JACKSON CO. 13: Panthers fall at home to Bulldogs in region opener

Tyler Wester and crew moved the ball well on the ground against Hart County Friday. The defense forced its share of three and outs against the Bulldogs. But the yellow flags flew too often. The miscues piled up. And Jackson County fell at home Friday, 30-13.
“Nobody is going to scream and yell at you or any of that stuff,” said Panther coach Brandon Worley as his team gathered around him after the game. “The one thing I want to say was probably our biggest issue tonight. I think we played hard physically. It’s the mental side of the game, the small things, just the small assignments on offense and knowing what to do on certain plays that would have been there had we done the right things…Guys, it’s all the mental part of the game. That’s what held us back.”
Wester, who crossed the goal line twice for the Panthers Friday, echoed his coach’s sentiments.
“It was a lot of small things,” he said. “We have to be disciplined with our eyes on defense. We’re not far from being a great team. If we keep on improving like we have been, I feel like we can really do some damage in the region.”
Hart County wasted little time putting points on the board Friday. Bulldog quarterback Luke Lee broke free on a 67-yard jaunt with 10:25 to go in the first period.
But Jackson County answered with 7:14 to go in the second quarter with Wester carrying the ball in from nine yards out on fourth-and-six to cap off an 80-yard, four-and-a-half minute drive to knot the score at seven. The drive included a key third-and-15 pass completion deep in Panther territory from Wester to Chad Pittman for a first down. That scoring march also included a 34-yard pass from Wester to Nate Vincent.
Wester said the fourth-down score got the team fired up.
“Everybody was hyped up and we were excited to score,” he said. “The line really executed that play. The blockers on the outside made it happen and made it easy for me to run through.”
Hart County responded with 16 unanswered points. Malachi Thomas scored on a three-yard run with 4:03 left in the half to put the visitors up 14-7. A bad Panther snap sailed over the punter’s head for a safety to put Hart County up 16-7 with 2:27 before intermission. Thomas then scored again on a 41-yard screen pass just 16 seconds later after a short kick following the safety, putting the Bulldogs up 23-7.
But Wester powered the Panthers down the field with runs of 15, 15, 12 and seven yards. Len Hilbert also added a 14-yard run. And Wester crossed the goal line on a one-yard score with 1:13 before intermission to narrow the gap to 23-13. A two-point conversion attempt failed.
Jackson County took the opening kickoff after the half and faced a fourth-and-four from their own 38. But Worley gambled and won, calling a fake punt. Ayden Griswold took a short snap and raced 32 yards for a first down at the Hart County 30. He then carried the ball again for a 13-yard gain to the Bulldog 17, but the run was nullified due to a holding call. And the ball was moved back to the 37. Jackson County was soon forced to punt.
The Panthers’ defense stiffened in the third quarter, pressuring the Bulldog quarterback and not giving up many yards through the air or on the ground. Hilbert intercepted a Bulldog pass at the Panther 48 with 1:10 remaining in the third, but Jackson County couldn’t capitalize on the turnover and was forced to punt.
Worley once again called on Griswold to take the short snap on a fake punt on fourth-and-eight with 7:07 to go in the game. But the Bulldogs sniffed out that fake and stopped him short. Thomas broke free for his third touchdown of the night for the Bulldogs with 5:41 to go to cap off the scoring for the night at 30-13.
With his team gathered around him, Worley told his players that correcting miscues will be a focus at practice.
“We got to fix that this next week,” he told the players. “We got a big one next week. We got Morgan County. We need to win that one. So we’re going to regroup and move on.”
