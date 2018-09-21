JEFFERSON 70, EAST JACKSON 0: Dragons set scoring record in homecoming win

On a night that Jefferson had five touchdowns nullified due to penalties, the Dragons still set a school record for points scored in cursing to a homecoming-night win.
Behind 42 first-half points, eighth-ranked Jefferson beat East Jackson 70-0 Friday in the Region 8-AAA opener for both teams.
“It’s our first game in region play,” Jefferson coach Gene Cathcart said. “We’re 1-0 in the region. Half of the region will be undefeated (this week) and half the region will have a loss. Certainly, we’re not where we want to be yet in execution, but I feel like we made a step forward.”
Of Jefferson’s five touchdowns negated by penalties, two were punt returns for touchdown by Zac Corbin. Cathcart said the special teams infractions concerned him.
“We’ll have to improve teaching our kids to know when to pull off and know what’s a block in the back because we’ve got an explosive player back there … I did hurt for Zac a little bit because, lord have mercy, he probably ran about 20 miles tonight but didn’t have a lot to show for it,” Cathcart said.
It was a costly win for Jefferson, which lost fullback-linebacker Kade McNally to what appeared to be a knee injury in the first quarter.
“My heart bleeds for him because what a great player and even better young man,” Cathcart said. “What an incredible year he’s having … I just hurt for him and his family.”
There was no official word on McNally’s prognosis.
Jefferson scored three touchdowns in the first 7:14 of the game — before the Eagles netted their first first down — to jump out to a 21-0 lead, turning the game into a blowout quickly.
The Dragons got scores from McNally (five yards), Corbin (11 yards) and Colby Clark (24 yards) during that spurt as Jefferson took a three-touchdown lead into the second quarter. Paxton Corkery broke free for a 31-yard score early in the second quarter, followed by a 30-yard scamper for Corbin for his second touchdown of the night. Donsha Gaither increased the lead to 42-0 with a nine-yard touchdown run with just over two minutes left in the first half.
Jefferson’s subs took over in the second half.
Back-up quarterbacks Carter Stephenson and Garrett Catanach both scored on five-yard runs in the third quarter, Nick Evans returned a punt 35 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter and Hyson Porter scored on a 25-yard run as Jefferson was running the clock out to complete the record-setting scoring night.
“Guys when they got their opportunity certainly made a lot of plays,” Cathcart said of the back-ups. “I’m just very proud to see that. Our intensity level didn’t drop … It was good on homecoming to get all of those guys the opportunity to compete.”
East Jackson’s best drive came in the second quarter when quarterback Hunter Hardwick hit Kolby Taylor for a 56-yard completion down to the Dragon 24. The drive, however, ended in a missed field goal.
Cathcart complemented both the players and coaches for East Jackson, which dropped its third-straight game.
“I have nothing but respect for coach (Scott) Wilkins and that staff,” said Cathcart said, who added that “the East Jackson kids played very hard and they have a lot to be commended for.”
Jefferson, which improved to 7-0 all-time against the Eagles with the victory, continues region play next week with a road game at Franklin County.
East Jackson faces another top-10 opponent next week, hosting third-ranked Monroe Area.
