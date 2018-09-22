Danielle Glisson (09-19-18)

Danielle Leigh Glisson, 29, passed away Wednesday, September 19, 2018, in Ogeechee Area Hospice surrounded by her loving family.
Danielle was a native and life-long resident of Bulloch County and attended Southeast Bulloch High School, where she was a member of the band before graduating from Screven County High School in 2007. She was employed as a medical billing clerk with Aptus and Associates and was currently attending Georgia Southern University, where she was studying to become a teacher and was looking forward to beginning her student teaching. Danielle was of the Methodist denomination and loved the Lord and had accepted Him into her life. She enjoyed crafting and sewing and was very much looking forward to becoming a new mother.
Danielle was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Louie and Henrietta Glisson; and maternal grandfather, Jim Mauldin.
Survivors include her mother, Crystal Mauldin Holman and her husband, Lynn, Statesboro; father, Gregory Glisson, Jackson, S.C.; fiancé, Josh Ayer, Statesboro; twin daughters, Alyssa Mae Ayer and Kiana Leigh Ayer, both of Statesboro; step-son, Karston Jayse Ayer, Sandersville, Ga.; sister, Stephanie Mae Joyner and her husband, Don, Brooklet; maternal grandmother, Eleanor Mauldin, Winder, Ga.; several aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family members; and many close friends.
A gathering of family and friends will be held 2:00 to 4 p.m. Sunday, September 23, in Hodges-Moore Funeral Home, immediately followed by the funeral service in the funeral home chapel officiated by the Rev. Chip Strickland. The burial will follow in Middleground Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.
Please visit our online memorial at www.hodgesmoore.com to sign the guest book and share fond memories with the Glisson family.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be directed to help care for and support Danielle's girls, 1500 Macedonia Road, Statesboro, Georgia 30461, or Ogeechee Area Hospice, www.oahospice.org, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30458.
Hodges-Moore Funeral Home, Statesboro, is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Danielle Glisson (09-19-18)
