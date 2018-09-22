Ralph Braswell (09-18-18)

ATHENS - Ralph Millard Braswell, Jr., 89, died September 18, 2018, at his residence.
Born March 5, 1929, in Atlanta, he was the son of the late Ralph Millard Braswell and Louise Gordy Braswell. Millard graduated from high school in 1947 at Peacock Military Academy in San Antonio, Texas, where he was a member of the "Monkey Drill" Equestrian Team, attended California Poly Tech Institute from 1947-1948, and attended Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. He served his country in the Naval Reserves from 1947-1949.
Millard began employment as a working cowboy in Wyoming, Texas, Kentucky, and Georgia from 1945-1950. In 1950, he founded R. M. Braswell Jr. Cattle Company, Inc. where he worked for over 65 years in cattle production and feedlot management, as well as all phases of cattle buying and marketing. National Geographic Magazine once featured Millard on its cover as an acrobatic young cavalryman.
A long-time member of Faith Presbyterian Church, Millard and his wife Doris taught the Pioneer Children's Fellowship Group for many years at their farm. Additionally, they hosted a multitude of Christian ministry groups from the University of Georgia and church fellowship groups throughout the Athens area. Among numerous professional memberships and affiliations, Millard was a member of the Board of Directors of the American National Cattlemen Association, president of the Georgia Livestock Association (1966-1967), director of the Gold Kist Livestock Association (1969-1970), and was named Outstanding Young Farmer of Georgia in 1956.
In addition to his wife Doris Anne Warren Braswell, survivors include his sister, Gail Braswell Hollingsworth; children, Ralph Millard Braswell III and Molly Braswell DeVivero (Hernan); stepsons, Roy Bennett (Kathie), Wesley Bennett (Jane), Warren Bennett (Wendy), and David Bennett (Lisa); two grandsons, Justin Braswell (Erin) and Matthew Braswell (Tiffany); one granddaughter, Allison Braswell Devore (Robert); four step-grandsons, Wesley Bennett, Luke Bennett, Jason Bennett, and Brandon Hatfield; four step-granddaughters, Kate Bennett Senter (Taylor), Mary Scott Bennett, and Sarah Bennett Thompson (Bryce), Meghan Bennett; two great-grandchildren, Ashlyn Braswell and Tinley Braswell; two step- great-grandchildren English Senter and Acquinn Thompson; and several nieces, nephews, and many loving cousins.
A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 23, at Smoky Water Farm located at 9767 Jefferson River Rd., Athens, GA, with the Rev. Joe Bucha, Dr. Bob McAndrew, and the Rev. Hal Farnsworth officiating. Millard will be interred beside his beloved horse Alice, and cherished German Shepherd Dogs. The family will host a "Celebration of Life" reception at the lakeside of the farm after the service.
Donations may be made to Faith Presbyterian Church, 2191 Mars Hill Rd., Watkinsville, GA 30677, Eagle Ranch, 5500 Union Church Rd., Flowery Branch GA 30542, or Downtown Ministries, 165 Pulaski St., Athens, GA 30601.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Ralph Braswell (09-18-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry