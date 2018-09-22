COMMERCE - Bobby Frank Daniel, 84, passed away Thursday, September 20, 2018, at his residence.
Born on February 8, 1934, in Georgia, he was the son of the late Jesse Frank and Ruth Minish Daniel. Mr. Daniel was the owner and operator of Daniel's Garage and Auto Parts, and of the Christian denomination. He was preceded in death by his grandchildren, Dusty and Miranda; and sister, Mildred Thomason.
Survivors include his wife, Sarah Ann White Daniel, Commerce; sons, Raymond Daniel, Hartwell, Randy Daniel, Athens; daughter, Wanda D. Bond, Commerce; step-son, Waymon Ivester, Commerce; step-daughter, Elaine Marsh, Chattanooga, Tenn.; a number of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great grandchildren; sister, Betty Bennett, Ila; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Saturday, September 22, at Ivie Funeral Home with the Rev. Larry Dyer officiating. Burial was in Grey Hill Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com.
Arrangements were in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
Bobby Frank Daniel (09-20-18)
